Police arrest soldier in fatal stabbing incident at Abuja mechanic workshop

The FCT Police Command says that it has arrested a suspect involved i the stabbing to death of an automobile electrician at a mechanic workshop at Kugbo along Abuja-Keffi Road in FCT.

It will be recalled that on Thursday, the victim, one Chukwu Chukwudi was stabbed to death allegedly by a soldier at the workshop leading to pandemonium.

> Giving an update on Thursday night on the incident, the spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh said the command has arrested the suspect and initiated a comprehensive investigation.

Adeh said: “On June 20, 2024, at approximately 4 pm, a tragic incident occurred involving a mechanic and four others, including Tijani Uzairu, who had brought a vehicle for repairs. Preliminary investigation revealed that a heated argument erupted between the mechanic and the suspects, culminating in one of the suspects, a military personnel, stabbing Chukwu Chukwudi in the neck with a dagger.

“Upon receiving the complaint, police operatives from Karu Division promptly mobilized to the scene, arresting Tijani Uzairu, who was accompanying the other suspects, and rushing the victim to the hospital. Unfortunately, the doctor on duty confirmed the victim’s demise.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, has ordered a discreet and thorough investigation into the matter, ensuring that all aspects of the incident are meticulously examined. Normalcy has been restored in the area, and the police are working to ensure that justice is served.”

Adeh further stated that CP Benneth Igweh urged the public to shun all acts of violence, emphasizing the dire and regrettable consequences that often result.

“The police are committed to maintaining law and order, and anyone found culpable will face the full weight of the law”, the FCT police spokesperson added.

