Police arrests 10 suspected kidnappers, 3 gun runners in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nasarawa have arrested 10 suspected kidnappers and three gun runners in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this while parading the suspects before journalists at the command’s headquarters in Lafia on Wednesday.

He said the suspects were arrested during operations across the state between April 30 and May 23.

Nansel revealed that 13 suspected cultists were also arrested within the period while three firearms and 497 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

According to him, three suspected kidnappers were arrested with 155 rounds of live ammunition in Tunga village on April 30.

READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected gun runner in Delta

The spokesman said: “Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were sent by one Idris from Katsina State to purchase ammunition at Ibi, Taraba State before they were arrested at Tunga village.

“A follow-up investigation by men of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit led to the arrest of Idris, father of one of the suspects from Kankara in Katsina State, where one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, and 323 rounds of live ammunition were recovered by the operatives.

“Three members of a gun-running syndicate were arrested on May 15, at about 2:00 p.m., in Assakio near Lafia trying to buy three AK47 rifles with the sum of N1.1 million.

“Two of the suspects from Quan’pan Local Government Area in Plateau and Assakio in Lafia were arrested in Assakio while trying to seal the deal.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now