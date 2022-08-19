Police arrests journalist Agba Jalingo for alleged defamation of Gov Ayade brother’s wife

Police on Friday arrested a Cross River State-based journalist, Agba Jalingo, in Lagos.

Jalingo had in several posts on his Facebook page, claimed that police operatives had laid siege on his residence in the Alapere area of Lagos.

The activist is the publisher of Cross River Watch.

He wrote: “I don’t know who sent the police but they have held my wife and my daughter hostage downstairs. I don’t feel safe. Those are their faces.”

He also attached a picture of some men in mufti at the gate to the post.

Jalingo’s wife, Violet Agba, confirmed the arrest of the activist to journalists on Friday night.

She added that police planned to transfer her husband to Abuja on Saturday morning.

She revealed that Jalingo was arrested for allegedly defaming the character of the wife of Frank Ayade, the brother of the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.

Mrs. Jalingo said: “They took him to the police station, he will be moved to Abuja tomorrow morning.

“We asked them for an arrest warrant or charge sheet, but they didn’t present it to us. They only told us that he’s been invited for defaming the character of Frank Ayade’s wife.”

The Editor of Civic Space, Cross River Watch, Jonathan Ugbal, told journalists that some persons also surrounded the publisher’s office in Calabar, the state capital.

Ugbai said: “He will be moved to Abuja tomorrow morning by flight. They also surrounded our office in Calabar earlier on. These people were not policemen because when we called the police, they ran away.”

Jalingo was detained for allegedly criticising Governor Ayade in August 2019.

He was later arraigned at the Federal High Court, Calabar, for alleged treason.

He was however granted bail by Justice Sule Shuaibu in February 2020.

