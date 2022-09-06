Police arrests man for alleged possession of human parts in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo State have arrested a 26-year-old man, Olaolu Falowo, for alleged possession of human parts.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, disclosed this while parading nine other criminal suspects before journalists on Tuesday in Akure.

She said Falowo, a resident of Kuseru Village in Odigbo local government area of Ondo State, had earlier been detained by the police for alleged car theft.

He said a resident of the village later reported to the police that an offensive smell was oozing out from the suspect’s room.

Odunlami said: “Precisely on August 31, the Kajola Police Division got a report that an offensive odour was oozing out from Falowo’s room.

“After the police operatives searched his house, they found two human legs and arms. We also found a human skull in a sack in his father’s house.

READ ALSO: Police discovers children allegedly hidden in Ondo Church premises, arrests pastor, others

“Upon interrogation, Falowo said the human parts were that of a madman whom he found sick in the forest.

“The suspect confessed to the police he killed the madman and took his parts in order to reduce his pains and suffering.

“But contrary to the suspect’s claim, a family member of the deceased told the police that he was a farmer, and was not sick.

“Falowo and his father who is also in detention will be charged to court at the end of the investigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now