Police arrests man with 101 PVCs in Sokoto

Police operatives in Sokoto have arrested one Nasiru Idris with 101 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, disclosed this to journalists shortly after decorating six newly promoted officers at the command headquarters in Sokoto on Thursday.

He said the suspect was arrested at Sabon Birni on October 10.

The CP added that the arrest of the suspect followed a tipoff by a credible source in the state.

Gumel said: “It is envisaged that owners of these cards are not only from Sabon Birni local government area but could be from other parts of the state because we could not trace the rightful owners of the PVCs.”

He urged the people of the state, especially those whose cards were either missing or misplaced to check at the command headquarters.

