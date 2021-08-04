Police arrests Nigerian for alleged fraud in India

Police operatives in India have arrested a 32-year-old Nigerian, Okuwarima Moses, for allegedly defrauding people on social media.

Moses, who was arrested on Tuesday in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is the leader of a syndicate that specializes in duping their victims of huge sums of money by promising them expensive gifts from overseas.

Sub-Inspector Santosh Pandey from the Nawabganj police station who was in charge of the case, said two mobile phones, a laptop, and a passport were recovered from the suspect.

The police said in a statement the accused and his gang operate by luring their victims with expensive gifts on social media.

READ ALSO: Indian police arrest three Nigerians for defrauding woman of N219m

The statement read: “After establishing the friendship, another gang member, posing as a customs officer, would call up the unsuspecting victims, asking them to pay customs duty on the gifts being sent to them.

“After collecting the money, the accused would block the phone numbers of the victims and go untraceable.

“We suspected that the gang was of three members. However, it had about 10 persons.”

Join the conversation

Opinions