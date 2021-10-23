Police arrests three kidnap suspects in Kogi

Three suspected kidnappers operating along the Itobe – Anyigba Highway have been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command.

Police operatives attached to Itobe Division under Ajaokuta Area Command arrested the duo of Danlami Shauibu and Kabiru Amodu, both of Adumu Village, who were suspected to be responsible for series of kidnapping activities around the area.

The suspects, according to a statement on Saturday by the spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, DSP William Aya, were arrested by the Police team following intelligence-led operations to contain the activities of criminal elements in the area.

Aya further disclosed that the suspects confessed to belonging to a gang responsible for terrorising road users along Itobe – Anyigba Highway.

He said: “During preliminary investigation, one of the suspects gave useful information that led to arrest of another suspect named Adejoh Tijani of the same address on 22/10/2021 at about 8.30am.

“Upon searching their houses, the following items were recovered: One cut to size single barrel gun, one locally-made pistol, one POS machine, one battle axe, one face mask, five live cartridges, and some assorted charms.”

He said effort is ongoing to arrest other members of the gang, adding that all the suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.

“While commending officers for the breakthrough, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban assured members of the public of the Command’s determination, in synergy with other security agencies in the state, to ensure adequate safety of life and property,” he added.

