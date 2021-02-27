Police arrests two kidnappers, free abductee in Bayelsa | Ripples Nigeria

The Bayelsa Police on Friday, arrested two suspected kidnappers and freed an abducted female civil servant kidnapped in Yenagoa, the state’s capital.

It was learnt that the suspected kidnappers made up of a gang of four were dressed as Government Task Force Team to abduct and rob members of the public and seize unsuspecting car owners in the state.

It was also gathered that the two members of the armed gang identified as Headman Eniyi and Ebi Tonbofa, were arrested by the police while they were trying to withdraw cash from a victims account on Friday.

Confirming the incident, the State’s Police Spokesman Mr Asinim Butswat, explained that the operation followed a distress call that prompted the dispatch of the team to the crime scene, adding that the suspects abducted their victim at Imgbi Road in Yenagoa and were moving around town seeking a POS point to make withdrawals.

The police was said to have received many reports concerning the kidnappers who claimed to be from Bayelsa State Environmental Authority.

However, due to the many reports of misconduct, the agency disowned the group and stated that it had no task force.

Butswat said: “You will recall that the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli, had earlier ordered police detectives to fish out the armed gang when similar reports were made to the Police Command.

“The suspects are cooperating with us in the investigation and they will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Butswat further disclosed that a revolver pistol with three rounds of live ammunition, were recovered, while the two other members of the gang escaped.

