Police confirms fresh attack in Southern Kaduna

The Kaduna State police command on Sunday confirmed a fresh attack in the Zangon Kataf local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Muhammad Jalije, said in a statement that the attack took place in Ungwan Wakili at 8:40 p.m., on Saturday.

He was however silent on the number of casualties.

But residents told journalists on Sunday that at least 17 people were killed in the village.

He said: “I can confirm that there was an attack and people were killed. But we are yet to ascertain the exact number of those killed.”

Read also:Police rescues 14 hostages after 68 days in Zamfara

Jalije said before last night’s attack, the police had been managing the security situation in the area following the killing of a herder last week.

“Before the attack, the police had been managing the situation in the area for four days now.

“One boy was killed in the bush while rearing his animals and we have been on top of the situation before this unfortunate incident,” the spokesman added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now