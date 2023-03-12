News
Police confirms fresh attack in Southern Kaduna
The Kaduna State police command on Sunday confirmed a fresh attack in the Zangon Kataf local government area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Muhammad Jalije, said in a statement that the attack took place in Ungwan Wakili at 8:40 p.m., on Saturday.
He was however silent on the number of casualties.
But residents told journalists on Sunday that at least 17 people were killed in the village.
He said: “I can confirm that there was an attack and people were killed. But we are yet to ascertain the exact number of those killed.”
Read also:Police rescues 14 hostages after 68 days in Zamfara
Jalije said before last night’s attack, the police had been managing the security situation in the area following the killing of a herder last week.
“Before the attack, the police had been managing the situation in the area for four days now.
“One boy was killed in the bush while rearing his animals and we have been on top of the situation before this unfortunate incident,” the spokesman added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...