Suspected bandits kill 23 in Katsina communities

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday killed 23 people and injured several others during attacks on communities in Kankara, Katsina State.

The affected communities were Danmarke, Gidan Sale, Gidan Sarka, Gidan Jiho, and Gidan Ancho.

Residents told journalists on Sunday that 21 men and two women were killed in the attacks.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the attacks.

READ ALSO: Police kills two suspected bandits in Katsina

He added that the bandits were from Zamfara and came to the state for a celebration with one of their members.

He also promised to provide detailed information on the attacks to journalists later.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now