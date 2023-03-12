Anambra local council chairmen warn PDP, LP against inciting crisis during assembly election

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALCON), Anambra State chapter, on Sunday cautioned opposition parties supporters and leaders against inciting crisis in the state.

The group accused supporters of the Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Young Progressives Party (YPP) of engaging in a “campaign of calumny” against the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of next weekend’s house of assembly election in the state.

The Chairman of Onitsha South LGA, Chief Emeka Oji, who addressed journalists at the end of a meeting in Awka on Sunday, declared that ALGON would not allow anybody to use the election as an excuse to divert the attention of Governor Charles Soludo from his duties.

He said APGA would record a resounding victory in the state’s 21 local government areas during the election.

Orji said: “The fact that Anambra is an APGA state is not in doubt and for a state that has produced three governors, of which two of them had two tenures of eight years each, one wonders how a political party that just emerged by chance will attempt to defeat APGA in an election that is the party’s election.

“For us in Onitsha South LGA, it is 17/17 and 30/30 and that means that we are not losing any single electoral ward to any party because it is APGA all the way.”

On his part, the Chairman Ihiala LGA, Mr. Kingsley Obi, said: “It is not about having wishful thinking of something that is not realisable at this point.

“The people of Ihiala LGA have spoken and it is APGA and we cannot forget the fight Soludo gave to the hoodlums that had held Ihiala LGA by the jugular and how this administration has been able to ensure that the people of Ihiala came out to vote in the last general election.”

