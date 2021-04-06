Police deploys special team to rescue kidnapped Chinese miners in Osun | Ripples Nigeria

The Osun State police command has deployed a tactical team to rescue two Chinese miners abducted by criminals at the Ifewara area of the state on Monday.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said two private guards providing security for the foreigners were also shot by the criminals.

She said: “Consequent upon the incident of Monday, April 5, a gang of criminals, at about 4:00 p.m., attacked and abducted two Chinese nationals.

“The two men, namely; Zhao Jian, 33, and Wen 50, were working at a mining site in Okepa/Itikan Village, Ifewara, Osun State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, immediately drafted a strong, combined reinforcement of Police Tactical units, JTF, and other security outfits, who embarked on search/rescue operation.

“Two private guards attached to the Chinese nationals who were shot during the kidnapping the operation have also been taken to the general hospital for treatment.

“And the police are on the trail of the perpetrators of the crime.”

