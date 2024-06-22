Police detain 2 officers over man’s death in Lagos

Two officers attached to the Lagos State police command have been detained over the death of a man in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the two officers were members of the state taskforce that went on an illegal operation in the company of some civilians on Wednesday.

Hundeyin added that the team came under attack from motorcycle riders, resulting in the death of one of the civilians.

He said: “While disciplinary actions have commenced on the already detained police officers, search is on for their civilian accomplices.

“Investigations have commenced to identify, arrest, and prosecute the perpetrators of this dastardly act.”

