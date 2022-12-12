Police dismisses video on how operatives abandoned duty posts in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has dismissed a viral video showing how officers were purportedly ordered to abandon their duty posts over insecurity in the South-East.

The people behind the video which surfaced on social media last week had claimed that police authorities directed the operatives to leave the state over a fresh crisis in the region.

However, in a statement issued by the command spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, the police dismissed the video as misleading.

The command described the video as the handiwork of mischief makers.

The statement read: “Consequently, it is important to state, for the avoidance of doubt, that the commissioner of police (in the state) did not at any point issue such orders, directing personnel of the command to abandon their duties and be confined to barracks, as purported and being circulated, neither did he delegate any of his immediate lieutenants to issue same.

“The Nigeria Police Force is a fully regimented agency of the government with clearly defined channels of internal and external communication.”

