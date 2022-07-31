Police investigates killing of suspected thieves in Jigawa

The Jigawa State police command has commenced an investigation into the alleged killing of two suspected thieves by irate residents in Taura Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Lawan Shiisu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Dutse, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Sale, gave the directive following the killing of the suspects at Malamar Taura village on Saturday.

He said the CP also ordered the arrest of the people behind the killing.

The statement read: “On July 30, at about 8:00 a.m., information at our disposal revealed that on the same date at about 5:30 a.m., two unknown suspected thieves were beaten with sticks and cutlasses to death by an irate mob.

“The deceased persons were accused of stealing domestic animals in Malamar Taura village, Taura LGA.

“Upon receipt of the information, a team of policemen led by SP Yohana Babale, visited the scene of the crime and took the victims to General Hospital in Ringim, where they were certified dead by a medical doctor.

“The CP frowned at the action of the residents, who instead of handing over the suspects to the police for proper investigation and prosecution, decided to take the law into their hands.

“The CP, who described the action of the residents as barbaric, dehumanising, and inimical to the law, warned the public against taking laws into their hands by killing suspects arrested for alleged crimes in such a dehumanising and unlawful manner.”

