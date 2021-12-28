Police arrests seven during raid on black spots in Jigawa

The Police command in Jigawa has arrested seven suspects in raids on black spots and criminals hideouts in Birninkudu and Gwaram Local Government Areas of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Tuesday.

In Babaldu Village, Birninkudu LGA, three suspects, aged between 20 and 28 were arrested.

Eighty five wraps of dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp, 136 assorted tablets of illicit drugs, 24 pieces of rubber solution, popularly known as ‘sholisho’, and one knife were recovered during the raids.

Shiisu said that one of the suspects was found to be connected with the case of culpable homicide that occurred in August 2021. He recalled that on Aug. 6, at about 7.50 hours, some angry people in the village (Babaldu) chased a suspected motorcycle thief, killed and set him ablaze.

In the raid at Sabuwar Gwaraw town of Gwaram LGA, four other suspects were arrested.

According to the PPRO, the suspects, aged between 20 and 40, were arrested with four pieces of rubber solution in their possession.

He added that investigation was ongoing after which the suspects would be charged to court.

