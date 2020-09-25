Police lied, we paid N5m each for our release –Kidnapped FRSC officials | Ripples Nigeria

The six Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials who were recently released by their abductors have revealed that they paid the sum of N6 million each before they were set free.

They also added that no security agency rescued them as claimed by police which said that the FRSC officials were rescued by security agencies comprising police and soldiers supported by vigilante groups.

One of the FRSC officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to BBC Hausa Service, said the police lied.

One of them said, “What the police are saying is a big lie, there is no element of truth in it, the kidnappers established contact with our relatives, the money was withdrawn in Nasarawa town.

“They instructed that only the driver should come with the money; when the driver brought the money, they kept us aside and counted it to ensure it was complete, but because it was getting dark, they did not finish and asked the driver to go with us while they also proceeded into the bush shooting in the air.”

Another victim whose leg was amputated as a result of the gunshot from the incident said, “We paid ransom through our relatives before we were released; some paid N5 million, others N6 millio .”

Police spokesman in the state, Ramham Nansel, had earlier said that no ramson was paid for their release.

“They were rescued by the security agencies comprising police and soldiers supported by vigilante groups and hunters,” he had said.

