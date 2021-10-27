Metro
Police officers arrested over alleged N60,000 bribe in Imo
Some police officers in Imo State have been arrested over an alleged N60,000 bribe in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Micheal Abattam, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Owerri.
He said the affected police officers allegedly extorted N60,000 from one Victor Aguwah who was travelling from Sam Mbakwe Airport to his hometown in Mbaise area of the state.
The statement read: “The Imo State Police Command has commenced investigations into a report making rounds online where police personnel were reportedly alleged to have extorted the sum of N60,000.00 from one Victor Aguwah who was travelling from the Sam Mbakwe Airport to his hometown in Mbaise.
“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Police Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, while condemning the incident, confirmed that the police officers have been identified, arrested, and detained at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), where they will be made to face disciplinary action in an orderly room trial (Police Internal Disciplinary Action).
READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly set Imo police station ablaze in fresh attack
“The Command has established contact with the victim through his cell phone and he is currently cooperating with the command in seeing that he gets justice.
“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State command, while commending the good people of Imo State, assured them of the Command’s commitment under his watch, in ensuring that no police officer found in corrupt practices will be spared. He assured all and sundry of making the outcome of the investigation and trial public.”
