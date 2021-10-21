News
JUST IN: Gunmen reportedly set Imo police station ablaze in fresh attack
Gunmen reportedly attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters at Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo State on Thursday night and set the facility on fire.
The attack was the second on the facility in six months.
Hoodlums had on March 19 set fire on the police headquarters and freed detainees.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill two monarchs in Imo
Eyewitnesses told journalists the gunmen stormed the facility at about 7:00 p.m., shot sporadically before setting it on fire.
However, the state police command has not confirmed the report.
