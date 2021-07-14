Metro
Police parades suspected members of IPOB’s ESN in Imo, recovers illicit drugs
The Imo State Police Command on Tuesday paraded suspected members of Eastern Security Network (ESN), a military arm of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The Police spokesperson in the state, Micheal Abattam, while parading the suspects, said they belonged to the drug-peddling department of the group.
According to him, the development came after operatives of the state command ceaselessly raided ESN Camps all over the state and its environs and successful neutralised its leaders.
Abattam said, “The remnants of the drug suppliers /distribution syndicate were on 7/8/2021 at about 1130 hours smashed by the ever active tactical teams operators of Imo State Police Command, following a diligent technical intelligence gathering that led to the arrested of one Obinna Ohaji ” M ” age 28 years, disguised as a driver in search of passengers in a Nissan Caravan bus with the inscription “ENDLESS GOD” and registration number ABUJA, KUJ 88 XC and in the company of one Samuel Egwi ” M” age 36 years along Warehouse bus stop Owerri, Imo State.
“On searching the bus, a large quantity of white substance suspected to be cocaine neatly concealed in the bus was recovered. On interrogation, the bus driver stated, that the white substance suspected to be cocaine was given to him to deliver to a lady name unknown at Elele in Rivers State.
“He then voluntarily led the command’s tactical teams to the border between Imo State and Rivers State where the receiver, one Princess Samuel ” F” age 17 years was arrested. She confessed to being the one who supplies the Rivers State axis of the terror group.
“And led the tactical teams to the house of the drug Baron at Umuaka in Njaba Local Government Area of the state, where one Nnamuka Uchenna ” M” age 32 years was arrested. On searching his premises more quantities of the white substance suspected to be cocaine and the scale for measuring the quantity to be sold were recovered to the station.”
Also, the spokesperson said one Chinedu Ukaegbulam ” M” age 20 years and Augustine Ete ” M ” age 39 years, in charge of a Nissan Caravan bus with the inscription ” ENDLESS GOD ” with registration number IMO, EBM 297 XA, were also arrested in their residences.
“They are believed to be the ones who distribute the drugs to the various terror Camps in the state. Meanwhile, an investigation is still ongoing to trace the source of the hard drugs into the state and also to arrest other members of the syndicate in hiding.
“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, FDC, commended officers and men of the Command for their proactiveness in the fight against terror. And thanked Imolites for their support and assured them of the command’s commitment in ensuring a crime Imo State,” Abattam added.
