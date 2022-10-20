Police promotes 465 senior officers

The police on Thursday promoted 465 senior officers to their next higher ranks.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the officers were promoted based on seniority, merit, unblemished service records, and invaluable experiences.

He added that 13 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police were promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police while 43 Commissioners of Police to the rank of AIG.

Adejobi said: “The IGP who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Finance and Administration, DIG Sanusi Nma Lemu, mni, MFR, noted that under the current promotion exercise, a total of four hundred sixty-five (465) officers were promoted to various ranks.

READ ALSO: Police promotes 4,134 traffic wardens

“ He assured that the exercise will continue towards ensuring that deserving officers are elevated as and when due, in line with one of the cardinal agendas of his leadership.”

The spokesman also disclosed that the IGP had deployed 14 AIGs and 44 Commissioners of Police to various commands and formations in the country, including the newly decorated officers.

“The Inspector-General of Police while congratulating the newly promoted officers charged them to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the Force,” he added.

