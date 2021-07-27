News
Police releases 47 Yoruba Nation campaigners in Lagos
The Lagos State police command has released 47 out of the 48 Yoruba Nation agitators arrested early this month in the state.
The secessionist campaigners were arrested during a Yoruba Nation rally held in Ojota area of the state on July 3.
The Communications Manager for the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, confirmed the development to journalists Tuesday night
He said the Yoruba Nation agitators were released after perfecting their bail conditions.
The Yaba Magistrates Court had on July 19 granted bail to the detainees while ruling on a bail application filed on their behalf by two human rights lawyers – Olasupo Ojo and Oladapo Kayode.
Those released were – Olasunkanmi Tanimola; Kabiru Lawanson; Chinemerem Emmanuel; Rasaki Musibau; Lukman Olalade; Olasanmi Oladipupo; Bashiru Shittu; Taofeek Abdusalam; Olamilekan Abata; Abdullahi Sikiru; Tosin Adeleye and Babatunde Lawal.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt didn’t file any case against Igboho in Benin Republic – Lawyer
Others were – Abiodun Taiwo, Adagunodo Babatunde, Oluwafemi Adeleye, Oloye Taiwo, Saheed Kareem, Adebayo Waheed, Akinbode Sunday, Lawal Akeem, Samuel Ire and Ogundile Dare.
Adeleye said: “This is to inform the general public that 47 out of the 48 protesters arrested by the Nigerian Police during the Yoruba Nation Rally held July 3rd, 2021 have been released from detention after meeting their bail conditions.”
However, one of the protesters, Oba Tunde Bakare, was not released by the police.
Bakare, who is an Ogboni leader, has been charged by the police for alleged murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police arraigned the protester for alleged involvement in the murder of Jumoke Oyeleke, the salesgirl who died from a stray bullet during the rally.
