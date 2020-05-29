Police releases photos of trigger-happy officers that killed teenager in Lagos

The Lagos State police command Friday released the pictures of the police officers that killed a 17-year-old Tina Ezekwe in the Iyana-Oworo area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Bala Elkana, who released the photos of the cops, gave their names as ASP Theophilus Otobo and Insp. Oguntoba Olamigoke.

He said a 35-year-old man, Musa Yakubu, was also injured by a gunshot fired by the trigger-happy duo.

According to him, the police officers had been subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings and if found culpable would be arraigned in court.

Elkana added that the command had been in contact with the families of the victims from the day of the incident.

He said:”The incident happened on 26th May, 2020 at about 2245 hours. The said police officers fired shots from their pin down point along Berger by Third Mainland Bridge in circumstances yet to be determined. One Musa Yakubu ‘m’ 35 years was injured at the point and a stray bullet hit Tina at Berger in Iyana-Oworo Bus stop.

“The bullet pierced through the left upper side of her lap. She was rushed to hospital by a team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer. The battle to save her life lasted for two days. She died on 28th May, 2020 at about 2129 hours while on admission. The second person is in stable condition.

”The Command deeply sympathized with the family and friends of the deceased person. The Commissioner of Police calls for calm and assures the family that the perpetrators of this dastardly act will face the full weight of the law.

“He reiterated his stance on zero tolerance for impunity. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.”

