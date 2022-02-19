Police rescues 24 abducted persons in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have rescued 24 victims of abduction in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Gusau, said the victims were abducted by bandits on Friday night at Gurgurawa village, Bungudu local government area of the state.

He added that the victims were rescued after a gun duel with the hoodlums.

Shehu said: “At about 2300hrs on February 18, 2022, Police Tactical Operatives attached to 42 PMF Squadron Gusau on Anti – Banditry Operations along Gurgurawa axis in Bungudu LGA received a distress call that armed bandits had invaded Gurgurawa village in large number and abducted some community members.

“After receiving the information, the operatives in collaboration with the vigilante group in the area swung into action and stormed the location for search and rescue operation.

“On sighting the operatives, the terrorists engaged them in a fierce gun duel that lasted about one hour.”

