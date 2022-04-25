Police rescues 9 out of 10 abducted herdsmen in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have rescued nine out of the 10 abducted members of the Miyetti Allah Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state.

Gunmen had on Saturday kidnapped the victims at a settlement in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

The hoodlums also went away with 300 cows from the community.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said efforts are being intensified to rescue the remaining herdsman.

Read also: Bauchi Police arrest hoodlums who stormed party, killing 2 youths, injuring others

The spokesman added that the cows taken away by the criminals had been recovered.

He said: “On 24/4/2022 some of the alleged victims of abduction were seen in the bush unharmed, while one of the abductees is still missing. The joint operatives also discovered some of the livestock in the bush.

“Furthermore, efforts are being intensified to locate him (missing herder), and the livestock that are still missing. Further details shall be communicated.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now