Police rescues five abducted victims in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Kaduna State have rescued five kidnapped victims at Jangidi Godogodo and Rigasa communities of Jema’a and Igabi local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He listed the rescued victims as Godiya Ishaya, Blessing Isuwa, and Emmanuel Daniel.

Others are a 40-year old housewife, Nafisat Abdulganiyu and her daughter, Barakat, who were abducted by bandits in the Rigasa area of the state.

The statement read: “On the 7th June 2021, the Kaduna Police Command received a distress call through DPO Kafanchan that at about 0130hrs unknown gunmen had blocked Jagindi Godo-Godo Road, attacked a Sharon Vehicle with Reg. No MGU 15 ZF and suspected to have abducted the occupants of the said vehicle.

“On receipt of the information, the DPO led a team of policemen to the scene, gave the bandits a hot chase occasioned by a tactical fire response against the bandits who were shooting sporadically at the operatives.

“However, it was a joyful ending as the operatives succeeded in rescuing the three victims unhurt, namely (1) Godiya Ishaya ‘M’ of Bukuru Town Jos (2) Blessing Isuwa ‘F’ of Kanke LGA Plateau State and (3) Emmanuel Daniel ‘M’ of Gbai Bagori Village of Bauchi State.

“In a related development, the Command said that it received a report from DPO Rigasa Kaduna that on the same date at about 0248hrs, some armed bandits invaded the residence of one Abdulganiyu Husseini ‘M’ 45 years of Mahuta community, kidnapped him, his wife, and daughter and were said to be heading to the forest.

“On getting the hint of the incident, operatives were immediately mobilised to the area and engaged the bandits in a fierce exchange of fire of which the superior and tactical firepower of the police forced the bandits to abandon the wife and her daughter, namely; (1) Nafisat Abdulganiyu ‘F’ 40 years (wife) and (2) Barakat Abdulganiyu ‘F’ (daughter).

“Unfortunately, they escaped with one victim i.e. the husband cum father mentioned earlier to an unknown destination. However, an effort is been intensified with a view to rescuing the victim and the possible arrest of the culprits.”

