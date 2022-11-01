Police rescues four boys, arrests suspected kidnapper in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have rescued four boys from a suspected kidnapper in the Surulere area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, named the suspect as 51-year-old Austin Kanu.

He added that the teenagers had been reunited with their families.

The spokesman said: “The operatives from Surulere Division of the command carried out the arrest of the 51-year-old suspect, one Austin Kanu.

“The victims who were between the ages of 16 and 18 were discovered at 8:10 p.m., on Saturday in an isolated area within the National Stadium, Surulere.

“The stadium’s Chief Security Officer who discovered the teenagers while on routine patrol alerted the Surulere Division of the command.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect lured the victims from Ogba and Agege areas to Surulere.

“Their parents, when contacted, confirmed that the boys had been missing since the early hours of October 29, 2022.

”The suspect will be arraigned at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.”

