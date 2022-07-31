News
Police rescues four victims of kidnap in Adamawa
Police operatives in Adamawa have rescued four persons kidnapped recently in Maiha Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Yola.
He said three of the criminals were killed, while two AK-47 rifles, one pump action gun, a handset and charms were recovered in the operation.
READ ALSO: Police arrests man for alleged defilement of teenager in Adamawa
Nguroje said: “The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Sikiru Akande, as directed all the divisional police officers (DPOs) in the state to emulate the Maiha division in the fight against crime.
“He also called on the general public to cooperate with the police in crime detection and prosecution of criminals.
“We will sustain all efforts to identify and dislodge all criminal hideouts and black spots in the state.”
