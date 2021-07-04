Metro
Police rescues nine abducted travelers in Edo
Police operatives in Edo State on Sunday rescued nine kidnapped victims in the state.
The victims were abducted while traveling from Auchi to Benin in a 14- seater white Toyota Hiace bus on Saturday.
The spokesman of the state police command, Kontongs Bello, who disclosed this in a statement in Benin, said the police acted on credible information from members of the public to rescue the abducted commuters.
The statement read: “Today 4/7/2021 (Sunday) at about 07:35hrs, acting on credible information from members of the public that a 14- seater Toyota Hiace bus, white in colour, with registration number XA 525 KRF driven by one Karimu Momoh age 40 years belonging to a private company heading from Auchi to Benin was intercepted by a group of hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers at Igieduma Village along Benin-Auchi Road.
READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected kidnap kingpin in Edo
“On receipt of the information, the DPO Ehor Division, CSP Benafa Benjamin, immediately swung into action, mobilized his team of police operatives from the division and other sister agencies and vigilante groups for immediate bush combing. They later moved into the Igieduma forest reserve.
“The suspected kidnappers on sighting the police and other team members opened fire. The superior firepower of the police operatives made the suspected kidnappers to abandon the victims and escape with bullet wounds.
“Meanwhile, nine kidnapped victims, three males, six females, were rescued unhurt. Police operatives are still combing the bush for possible arrest of the suspected kidnappers.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....