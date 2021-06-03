Police boss raises the alarm on alleged IPOB agenda in Edo | Ripples Nigeria

News
Police boss raises the alarm on alleged IPOB agenda in Edo
The police have raised the alarm that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are meeting in parts of Edo to spread their secessionist agenda across the state.
This was disclosed in Benin City on Wednesday by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operation Restore Peace in the South-South region, Moses Jitoboh.
According to him, IPOB members were currently holding secret meetings at Igbanke, Ubiaja, Iguelaba, Igueben, Okhiahe, and Ologbo areas of the state, but were resisted by the communities.
Read also: Police dismisses reports on planned attack in Lagos markets
He said, “We’ve been notified that there are some points where the Igbo secessionist is meeting to create havoc in the state. It’ll do us good for the people of those areas to provide useful information about them.
“It’s better to nip them in the bud than allowing it to grow into something else in the state. So, you must not allow anybody to come in and scuttle it with secessionist messages.”
On the call by stakeholders to profile members of the vigilante group in the state, the DIG urged the State Commissioner of Police to work with the head of the group to remove the bad eggs.
By Victor Uzoho…
