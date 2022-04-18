Police rescues suspected kidnapper from angry mob in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun on Monday rescued a kidnap suspect from an angry mob at Idi-Ori area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the suspect was identified by a victim who paid him a ransom after his abduction.

The suspect was apprehended and almost lynched by residents after the victim raised an alarm and insisted that he was one of those who kidnapped him for a ransom.

The police spokesman condemned the attempt to lynch the suspect, saying the law did not permit anybody to take part in jungle justice.

He added that the command had commenced an investigation into the allegation.

Oyeyemi said: “I am aware of the incident. The man is still a suspect until investigation is concluded. That is why it is not good for people to be taking laws into their own hands. You cannot just carry somebody and make attempts to kill the person. They should let us investigate his culpability.

“And even if we are able to find out that he is a kidnapper, he cannot be alone. Our investigation will lead us to the arrest of others. “

