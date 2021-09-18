Police stops man from jumping into Lagos lagoon

Police operatives in Lagos State on Wednesday stopped a civil servant, Akinlolu Ajayi, from jumping into the lagoon in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said Ajayi, 54, works with Lagos State Development and Property Corporate (LSDPC), Town Planning, Ilupeju, Lagos.

The spokesman said: “The man was seen on the Third Mainland Bridge at 9:25 a.m., on Wednesday trying to jump into the lagoon at the UNILAG waterfront area.

“The anti-crime patrol team from Bariga Police Division on a routine patrol of the area immediately rescued the man and took him into protective custody.

READ ALSO: Man rescued by police from jumping into Lagos Lagoon reveals his motive

“The suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation and subsequent prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, directed that the family of the man should be contacted for necessary action.

“The CP appeals to members of the public not to take their own lives no matter the challenges they are currently facing.

“He said such challenges are merely ephemeral. He further warns that such condemnable act is not only morally wrong but is also criminal.”

Join the conversation

Opinions