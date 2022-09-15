Poll by Stanbic IBTC founder, Peterside, favours Obi to win 2023 elections

The 2023 elections is setting up to be a closely-contested race, based on a recent poll conducted by the ANAP Foundation, a non-government organization founded by Atedo Peterside.

Peterside explained the findings as captured by the polls on Thursday, during an interview in AriseTV, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

According to the founder of Stanbic IBTC, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is the favourite to win the 2023 elections while the duo of Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress) and Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party) are joint second favourite.

However, he asserted that no candidate is in clear lead in all the regions.

“In every nation and election season, there are always polls and there might be surprises and the interesting thing about this poll is that Peter Obi is in the lead and favourite to win the 2023 elections.

“There is always an outsider in every election and Rabiu Kwankwaso fits the profile with quite a substantial number of percentile. This poll is unique because the election is gearing up to be a very closely-contested three-horse race and no candidate is in the clear lead in all the regions.

“Furthermore, Obi’s votes cut across all demographics and not just the youth and the issues for most of the respondents are security and economy,” Peterside revealed.

