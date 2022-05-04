‘Poor Northerners vote in the interest of their controllers’ —Shehu Sani

Former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has again berated northerners for allowing their sentiments, not their collective plight, control them during elections.

The ex-Senator condemned blind voting widespread in the northern parts of the country, stressing that Nigerians should rather be more concerned about their collective plights.

Sani, who made this known via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, challenged Nigerians, especially vulnerable northerners, to shun sentiments and prioritize excellence in the process of choosing their leaders.

According to him, every political leader in Nigeria is interested in reaching out to “the Northern poor” in order to lure them into voting for their candidates.

He stressed that this widespread practice, should it continue, will hamper the collective will of people to change their conditions of life.

He wrote: “The most critical group of voters no national political party will ignore are “the Northern poor”. They vote in the direction of their sentiments and in the interest of who controls them, and not on their collective plight”.

