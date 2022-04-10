Premier League top two Man City, Liverpool share the spoils in Etihad thriller

The title race in the Premier League remains a close call after leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool played a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City, who are just one point ahead of their closest rival Liverpool, thought they had scored a winner late on through Raheem Sterling but the goal was ruled off by VAR.

The hosts drew the first blood in the fifth minute when Kevin de Bruyne opened scoring but the visitors leveled on 13 minutes through Diogo Jota.

Gabriel Jesus then put the Pep Guardiola side ahead again before the break and Liverpool responded in the first minute of the second half through Sadio Mane from an assist by Mohamed Salah, to seal a pulsating draw.

With seven games remaining, City retain their slim one-point advantage over Liverpool at the top of the table and the two rivals will face off again in six days’ time for a place in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Read Also: UCL Quarters: Liverpool take two-goal advantage in Benfica tie, Man City pip Atletico

Both sides will be facing different opponents in the Champions League this week, with City traveling to Atletico Madrid while Liverpool will host Benfica in the second legs of their quarterfinal ties.

While City are chasing a treble this season, Jurgen Klopp’s side could win a quadruple, having already clinched the Carabao Cup this season.

In the other Premier League games played on Sunday, Brentford defeated West Ham 2-0, Norwich City also defeated Burnley 2-0, while Leicester City beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester now have four wins and a draw from their past six league games – form that lifts them to ninth in the table, one place above Palace.

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman were both in action for the Foxes in the Victory.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now