Late Lewandowski penalty helps Bayern squeeze past Augsburg

Bayern Munich bounced back from their away defeat to Augsburg this season to seal a hard 1-0 home victory in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The German champions were held goalless till the 82nd minute when Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty to score the winner.

Lewandowski’s winner was his 23rd goal in 19 games against Augsburg and the opportunity came after Reece Oxford’s handball in the penalty area.

Bayern now sit nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top with few games left to wrap up the season.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Bayern had fallen to a shock 1-0 Champions League quarterfinal first-leg defeat to Villarreal last Wednesday.

The Bundesliga leaders again failed to convince against a side just seven points above the relegation play-offs.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men will be hoping to turn the Villarreal game around when they meet at the Allianz Arena for the return leg next Wednesday.

Lewandowski now has 32 Bundesliga goals this season in 29 matches.

