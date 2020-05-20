President Buhari presides over 2nd virtual FEC meeting

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, presided over the second virtual Federal Executive Council FEC meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital, days after engaging Ministers in a maiden virtual meeting.

Reports say Ministers were connected to the meeting via video conferencing while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and a few Ministers with memos to present at the meeting were physically present in the Council chamber.

As part of measures to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus, the virtual FEC meeting was adopted and thus far, the move has proven to be a success.

Recall that the first virtual Federal Executive Council meeting (the highest decision-making body of the federal government) was staged on Wednesday, May 13.

During the meeting President Buhari was joined by a few of his aides at the Council chamber where he presided over the meeting, while most Ministers and Heads of parastatals attended the virtual meeting from their offices.

