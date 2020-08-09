Pro-Biafra group dares Miyetti Allah to set up security group in S’East, S’South

A pro-Biafra group, the Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL), has dared Miyetti Allah Kautal Haure to make the Fulani security group visible in South-East, South-South.

The group vowed to confront any Fulani security group seen in the two zones of old eastern Nigeria.

BNYL stated this in a statement on Saturday by its chief press secretary, Dianabasi Odung, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, insisting that the Fulani security group should not be seen in the zones.

The statement read, “We dare them to be more visible, we want to see them, if they’re man enough let them be visible like a normal security group and face confrontations from us.

“But if they chose to operate like terrorists that they have always been known for, then we shall meet in the bushes. Their actions will only risk the lives of the cattle breeders.”

BNYL statement followed the recent claim by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, National President and Secretary, Bello Bodejo and Saleh Alhassan, respectively, that the group had set up a vigilante group across the country to check the security challenge in the country.

