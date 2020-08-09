FLOODS: NEMA advises state govts to be prepared

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has moved to advise State Governments to take proactive and necessary mitigative measures against flooding in their domains.

The warning was contained in NEMA 2020 Flood Preparedness, Mitigation and Response circular posted on the official Twitter page of the agency on Sunday morning which directed all State Emergency Management Agency, frontline Local Government Authorities and other agencies to be prepared.

NEMA also urged Local Government Authorities to carry out public enlightenment campaigns, targeting vulnerable communities to undertake mitigation actions and prepare for evacuation to safe ground.

It also advised Local Government Authorities to be proactive by desilting river channels and canals, removing all refuse and weeds from water channels, drainages, and all avenues for river run offs so as to allow free of flood waters.

The Zonal Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Walson Brandon, had earlier revealed that over 500 communities in the South-South are at risk of flood this year.

According to him, three of the six states in the zone made the flood list this year, with a total of 40 local government areas and more than 500 communities on either highly probable flood risk or probable flood risk lists.

He listed the states as Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

“Statistically speaking, 15 of the 23 LGAs in Rivers State made the list, Cross Rivera has 14, while 11 are in Akwa Ibom,” the zonal Coordinator stated.

