Gunmen abduct APC chieftain in Akwa Ibom

Gunmen on Saturday abducted a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Uduak Ikpatt.

A family source told journalists in Uyo that Ikpatt was abducted by unknown persons along Oron Road.

According to him, the hoodlums accosted the APC chieftain, ordered out of his car and whisked away to an undisclosed destination.

The Acting Chairman of the APC in the state, Dr. Ita Udosen, confirmed Ikpatt’s abduction in a statement issued by the party’s spokesman, Nkereuwem Enyongekere, in Uyo.

He added that the politician was neither in the custody of police nor the Department of State Security (DSS).

The statement read: “Our party has been very worried and distressed to learn of the abduction of Mr. Uduak Ikpatt, one of our strong members who is also a newspaper publisher here in Uyo.

“Today, the Acting Chairman, Dr. Ita Udosen, has spoken with the highest levels of the DSS and Nigerian Police Force in the state.

“Both have confirmed that Uduak is not in their custody.

“This might therefore appear more as a criminal abduction or kidnap.

“The party, therefore, advises Uduak’s family to formally report the matter to the police and the DSS, and keep the party informed as soon as that is done.

“The party will do everything in its power to have Uduak return safely to his family.”

