Pro-Buhari group demands Buba Galadima’s arrest over remark on president

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) on Wednesday demanded the arrest of former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Buba Galadima, over comments credited to him on the president.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain had on Tuesday criticised the president over his poor handling of the country’s security challenges.

Galadima, who featured in an interview on the BBC Hausa Service, described Buhari as a clueless leader who lacks the idea on how to tackle the problems.

The politician added that he would not be surprised if the terrorists carry out their threat and abduct the Nigerian leader.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the group asked the security agents to invite Galadima for questioning as he may know more about the plot to abduct the president than he revealed.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to Buba Galadima’s recent interview with BBC Hausa Service, and the confidence with which he spoke about terrorists abducting President Buhari.

“That the assertion came few days after what many Nigerians thought was an empty abduction threat by a terrorist group which attacked a Kaduna-bound train and is still holding 39 passengers since March, should give all patriots cause for concern.

“We heard him saying in that interview that bandits were disdainful of the Buhari administration and we wonder how he knew this, if not that he is in regular touch with the leadership of the criminals.

“Also, being a former ally of President Buhari and is likely to know his routine, we are concerned that Buba Galadima may have passed on some valuable information to the terrorists.

“It is against this backdrop that we urge security agencies not to overlook him in the course of investigating the terrorists’ threat to abduct the president.”

