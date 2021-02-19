Protesters storm Edo govt house with corpse of victim from herdsmen attack | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Protesters storm Edo govt house with corpse of victim from herdsmen attack
Some Edo residents marched to Government House, Benin with the body of one of the seven persons killed in Ugboke, Oshodi, Okokodo, Ariyan and Yoruba camp in Ovie Northeast Local Government Area by suspected herdsmen on Thursday evening.
The protesters also gave the state governor, Godwin Obaseki a three-day ultimatum to ensure adequate security of lives and properties
Michael Idahosa, the leader of the protests disclosed that residents of the affected communities could no longer bear the incessant attacks by the criminal herdsmen.
He said: “We are here to protest the killings by herdsmen in our communities. Governor Godwin Obaseki came to Ovia Northeast LGA in 2017 when herdsmen killed one of our persons and he promised to tackle the problem of herdsmen in our area, but Edo State government did not address the issue.”
READ ALSO: Suspected herdsmen attack Edo communities, kill seven
Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who received the protesters, said “As a state, we have made up our mind not to lament, but to look for solutions on how to protect our country and our state.
“There was also an attack in the early hours of today in Niger State. It is a national problem. As we speak now, Governor Obaseki and other governors are in Abuja to discuss this insecurity issue in our country.
“You will remember that we are bringing in local vigilance members to collaborate with law enforcement agencies. We are strengthening our system and we will still need your support.
“We do not want to take laws into our own hands, but at the same time, we cannot fold our arms and watch the people kill us. Take it easy; some bodies are yet to be found, I have had a discussion with the security agencies. Their personnel will move into the area.
“I can assure you that they will recover bodies of all the victims and we will intensify the security in the area.
“We will categorise the area as one of the flashpoints in Edo State. So that you can sleep with your eyes closed.”
Join the conversation
Metro
Woman shot in the head during Myanmar protest dies
A woman who was shot in the head by police during protests in Myanmar last week has died, becoming the first protest fatality since the country’s military took control in a coup two weeks ago.
The 20-year-old grocery store worker, Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, had been on life support since being taken to hospital on February 9 after she was hit by what doctors said was a live bullet at a protest in the capital, Naypyitaw.
A hospital official confirmed Khaing passed on at about 11am on Friday and her body would be examined later today because “this is a case of injustice.”
“We will keep the cause of death on record and send a copy to the respective authorities. We will look for justice and move forward,” the official said.
The shooting of the grocery store worker happened while police were clearing crowds and roused anger across the nation, prompting a mass rally in support of the movement, many of whose members say they refuse to allow another generation to experience military rule.
READ ALSO: Myanmar military junta steps up arrests, as huge rallies continue for ninth day
The police said their biggest effort to block the protests downtown, sealing off of the main focal points near Sule Pagoda after a huge rally at the major intersection the previous day stopped traffic in the area.
Protesters gathered on all four sides of the blocked-off area, with some crowds growing to more than 2,000 strong. Barricades remain outside City Hall, where Buddhists were heard chanting at the police, and nearby, a protest began outside Myanmar Economic Bank while opposite the bank, three truckloads of Tatmadaw soldiers were seen parked down a narrow road.
“The police are afraid of us,” said a protest organiser draped in a rainbow flag near Sule Pagoda. “They don’t want us to gather and chant, but we will continue peacefully.”
Myanmar’s army seized power on February 1 and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, ending a long transition towards democracy and bringing tens of thousands of demonstrators onto the streets.
Earlier, Khaing’s brother, Ye Htut Aung, had told Reuters the family, though supportive of the protests, had urged her against going to the demonstration for fear of violence.
However, she insisted it was in her spirit to join the protests and the family could not stop her.
“I feel really sad and have nothing to say,” Aung said when her death was announced.
Aung said he warned his sister to stay at the back of the protest and that the police were not to be trusted but she refused and said the police would not shoot at the protesters.
At the time of the shooting, the army’s True News Information Unit said security forces used only non-lethal weapons and that the police were investigating.
The shooting prompted protesters to drape a massive a portrait of her from a bridge in downtown Yangon, the commercial capital, with the words:
“Let’s together oppose the dictator who kills the people.”
Join the conversation
Latest
Ebonyi man accused of killing wife acquitted after eight years in prison
Chukwudi Omeh, a man accused of allegedly killing his wife has been discharged and acquitted by a State High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on Thursday.
Omeh regained freedom after he had spent eight years in prison custody.
The judge, Vincent Nwanchor, said the accused was not guilty of the allegation as there was no evidence from the prosecutor to prove that the husband was the killer.
Read also: Gov Umahi imposes curfew on Ebonyi community over NURTW crisis
Mr Omeh’s wife, Chinagorom, was three months pregnant when she was killed and her remains dumped in a forest.
The body was reportedly found after three days.
The defence counsel, Ejem Nwaopkosi, said the defendant was kept in prison custody since 2013. He expressed joy that justice had been served.
“The judgement is in our favour. The prosecutor could not provide any ingredient of proof that the accused committed the crime,” Mr Nwaopkosi said.
Join the conversation
Latest
Suspected herdsmen attack Edo communities, kill seven
Seven people including farmers, have been reportedly killed by armed gunmen suspected to be herdsmen at Ugboke, Oshodi, Okokodo, Ariyan and Yoruba Camp in Ovia North-East local government area of the state.
The attacks were said to have taken place on Wednesday night.
Confirming the invasion of the herdsmen in the communities in a statement on Thursday, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, said all efforts were being made to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to justice.
“The DPO and his operatives visited the crime site and evacuated the bodies while moves are on to ensure that the place is calm and lives return to normalcy.”
According to a resident of the Ugboke community, Janet Ighodaro, the residents were caught unawares by the blood-thirsty herdsmen.
“The suspected herdsmen took over the popular Yoruba camp located in Ovia North-East as a base to launch attack into various communities in our state.
Read also: Fulani group backs Bauchi gov on herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles
“Four of the victims were returning from their farms when they were shot and killed on the spot.
“I was lucky to escape and I am currently in Benin where I am putting up with family members.”
She lamented that the gruesome attack on the camps and communities was reported to the police, adding that security presence in the locality was zero.
Ighodaro stressed that the policemen, who came to the area on Thursday after the dastardly act, only stopped at Okokhua community and refused to go further to track down the suspects.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...
E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. E-Track accelerator opens call for...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
While the week continued to be shaped by the narratives of the previous week where the Nigerian apex bank had...
Sports
EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the...
Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables
The bus conveying Wikki Tourists squad to their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 fixture, caught fire on Thursday...
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face...
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The one-time...
NFF wants Falcons to win world titles as coach Waldrum officially signs contract
Randy Waldrum on Wednesday officially signed his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as head coach of the Nigeria...
Trending
-
Life's Blog17 hours ago
‘I can’t stay with just one woman,’ Don Jazzy explains why he is still single
-
Business22 hours ago
CBN directs Nigerian banks to open dollar accounts for remittances
-
Politics18 hours ago
Nigeria’s next war will take place in forests, says ex-defence chief
-
Politics20 hours ago
Buhari names Audi as NSCDC Commandant-General, Nababa as CG, NCS
-
Metro20 hours ago
Tension in Orlu as military reportedly conducts airstrikes in search of ESN members
-
Politics18 hours ago
Buratai blames Nigeria’s worsening insecurity on ‘ungovernable spaces’
-
Politics19 hours ago
‘North behind injustice in Nigeria,’ SMBLF replies Gumi
-
Latest19 hours ago
PDP demands minister’s sack for asking Nigerians to defend themselves from criminals