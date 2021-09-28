Politics
PVCs for new voters in Anambra ready October 7 — INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Tuesday the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) of new registrants in Anambra State would be ready for collection by October 7.
The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.
He said the decision was made at a meeting of the commission on the preparations for the Anambra State governorship election slated for November 6.
READ ALSO: INEC charges parties to put house in order ahead of Anambra election
Okoye said: “In line with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities, the commission will publish the official Register of Voters and the final list of nominated candidates for the election on October 7.
“The PVCs of the new registrants will be ready for collection on or shortly after October 7.
“Registrants will be notified accordingly through their respective email addresses and telephone numbers when their PVCs are ready for collection.”
The INEC official disclosed that campaigns for the election would end on November 4.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...