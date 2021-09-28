PVCs for new voters in Anambra ready October 7 — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Tuesday the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) of new registrants in Anambra State would be ready for collection by October 7.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the decision was made at a meeting of the commission on the preparations for the Anambra State governorship election slated for November 6.

Okoye said: “In line with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities, the commission will publish the official Register of Voters and the final list of nominated candidates for the election on October 7.

“The PVCs of the new registrants will be ready for collection on or shortly after October 7.

“Registrants will be notified accordingly through their respective email addresses and telephone numbers when their PVCs are ready for collection.”

The INEC official disclosed that campaigns for the election would end on November 4.

