RAPE: NAPTIP begins publication of names, pictures of convicted offenders

The federal government of Nigeria has commenced the naming and shaming of offenders who have been convicted of rape.

This came to light after Julie Okah-Donli, Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), published names and photographs of some suspects found guilty of rape on Twitter.

The DG of NAPTIP in her post on Sunday night also included the convicts’ addresses, offences and year of conviction, noting that more names would be published after such persons were convicted.

She tweeted: “Here are the identities of convicted sex offenders as seen on the Nigeria Sex Offender Register. @naptipnigeria is determined to naming and shaming all sex offenders. More names will be published as the convictions keep coming.”

This came days after Members of the House of Representatives voted against a recommendation that those convicted for rape in the country should be castrated.

This was as the House at plenary, considered and adopted a motion on the rising cases of sexual violence in Nigeria.

However a recommendation by a member, Mr James Faleke that persons found guilty of rape should be castrated, was voted against by members.

