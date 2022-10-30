Rashford’s 100th Man Utd goal downs West Ham

Marcus Rashford scored a landmark goal for Manchester United to help the team secure a slim victory over West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The game played at Old Trafford saw Rashford score his 100th goal for the Red Devils, and sealed a 1-0 win over their visitors.

Rashford reached the landmark with a header from Christian Eriksen’s ball just before half-time.

Read Also: Five-star Arsenal thrash Forest to return top of Premier League

West Ham made attempts too as they pressed in the closing stages but goalkeeper David de Gea made good saves to deny Michail Antonio and Kurt Zouma.

Victory for Manchester United means they move above Chelsea to go fifth in the table with 23 points, one place and one point below Newcastle but with a game in hand.

West Ham, meanwhile, are 13th on 14 points.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now