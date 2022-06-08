Reality tv star, KiddWaya suggests how Nigeria can move forward

Nigerian reality tv star, Kiddwaya, real name Terseer Waya has shared his opinion pertaining to the ongoing Presidential Primaries of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Taking to his Twitter page on Wednesday, June 8, he stated that until the delegate system is changed, nothing will change in Nigeria.

KiddWaya, son of real estate developer Terry Waya said this as the APC delegates were electing the flagbearer of the party.

The reality star wrote on Twitter;

Until the delegate system changes nothing will change in Nigeria. #APCPresidentialPrimaries

