‘Recruiting Miyetti Allah into Amotekun is like recruiting demons into an army of angels’ —Fani-Kayode

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has frowned at the demands by Miyetti Allah for its members to be recruited into Amotekun.

The leadership of the herdsmen were said to have made the request in Oyo State on Monday.

But responding in a post on his verified Twitter handle-@realFFK, the former minister likened the request to asking demons and angels to work together.

“Recruiting Miyetti Allah into Amotekun is like recruiting demons into an army of angels. It’s like recruiting hyenas into an army of lions. It’s like recruiting vultures into an army of eagles. It’s like recruiting sharks into an army of dolphins. Simply put: KO LE WERK!

“It’s like recruiting Nazis into the Israeli Defence Force. It’s like recruiting the Ku Klux Klan into the ranks of the Black Panthers. It’s like recruiting Hutus into an Army of Tutsis. It’s like recruiting the white Boers into Nelson Mandela’s ANC. I say it again: KO LE WERK!”, he wrote.

The Miyetti Allah were among Nigerians, especially from the northern part, who seriously kicked against the setting up of Amotekun, a local security outfit meant to protect the South West regions from criminal elements.

Miyetti Allah had claimed that the security outfit was targeted at stopping its members, who are chiefly Fulanis from grazing in the South West.

This claim has since been debunked by South-West governors, who jointly inaugurated Amotekun recently.

