Remain steadfast, sustain momentum in fight against terrorism, Buratai tells troops

Men of the Nigerian Army have been charged to remain steadfast in order to sustain the momentum in the fight against terrorism and also to sustain professionalism and responsiveness in the discharge of their constitutional roles.

The call was made on Friday by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, in his Christmas and New Year goodwill message, to troops across the country and abroad.

Buratai in the statement issued by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, commended the roles played by all officers and men of the Nigerian Army in counter insurgency operations in the northeast.

“I commend you for your bravery, doggedness and loyalty in these endeavours. I want to urge you all to maintain the momentum and remain steadfast.

“On my part, I would continue to ensure that your welfare and that of your families remain of utmost priority. I will also use this medium to reassure you of the Federal Government’s commitment to your welfare with requisite support for us to perform our duties,” Buratai said.

