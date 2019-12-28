Remain steadfast, sustain momentum in fight against terrorism, Buratai tells troops

Men of the Nigerian Army have been charged to remain steadfast in order to sustain the momentum in the fight against terrorism and also to sustain professionalism and responsiveness in the discharge of their constitutional roles.
The call was made on Friday by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, in his Christmas and New Year goodwill message, to troops across the country and abroad.
Buratai in the statement issued by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, commended the roles played by all officers and men of the Nigerian Army in counter insurgency operations in the northeast.
READ ALSO: GROUP TO SULTAN: You’re either a liar or an ‘accomplice’ to claim Christians not being persecuted in Nigeria
“I commend you for your bravery, doggedness and loyalty in these endeavours. I want to urge you all to maintain the momentum and remain steadfast.
“On my part, I would continue to ensure that your welfare and that of your families remain of utmost priority. I will also use this medium to reassure you of the Federal Government’s commitment to your welfare with requisite support for us to perform our duties,” Buratai said.
Ripples Nigeria
www.ripplesnigeria.com
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- Lagos re-opens lawmaker Peller’s night club - December 28, 2019
- SOMALIA: 22 people feared killed, 30 others injured in Mogadishu car bomb attack - December 28, 2019
- Fani-Kayode sends strong message to ISWAP over execution of 11 Christian captives in North East - December 28, 2019