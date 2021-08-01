News
Report on non-payment of ransom for Bethel college students false – CAN
The Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has dismissed a report claiming that parents of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi did not pay any ransom to secure their wards’ release.
The CAN Chairman in the state, Rev. John Joseph, who reacted to the report in a statement on Sunday, dismissed as outright falsehood statement credited to him on the students’ situation during a recent chat with the media.
He said an unnamed media platform had reportedly interviewed a parent of one of the abducted students on efforts to secure their release from the bandits.
Hayab said: “My attention has been drawn to a report that said no ransom was paid for the release of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna.
“I wish to state that the allegation is not true as I did not make such a statement in my interview with Liberty Radio.
READ ALSO: Four more students of Kaduna Bethel college regain freedom
“I never said money was not paid, let them go and listen to the story very well.
“We are simply saying that we cannot talk about the amount paid now until the children are released.
“Everybody in Nigeria knows that I have been saying that money was paid. So the statement they are attributing to be is false!”
The CAN chairman alleged that the report was sponsored by mischief-makers in a bid to cause friction among the students’ parents.
He added: “In my interviews with Arise TV, AIT, and all other media platforms, I said the money was paid. So, how could I have said that no ransom was paid?
“The real parents will not say that because they know what we are doing. They know the efforts we are making to ensure the release of the students and are standing by our commitment to ensure their release.”
Gunmen had on July abducted 121 students from the college.
However, 38 students had regained their freedom while 83 others are still with the bandits.
