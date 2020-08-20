Reps suspend public hearings

The House of Representatives on Wednesday suspended public hearings and other activities by its various committees till September 15 when the National Assembly resumes from annual vacation.

The parliament embarked on a two-month recess last month.

The Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, in a notice, asked the Clerk to the House, Patrick Giwa, to ensure that all clerks of the committees complied with the directive.

He asked all committee members to observe the annual vacation.

The House Spokesman, Benjamin Kalu confirmed the development.

READ ALSO: House of Reps suspends deliberation on Buhari’s $22.8bn loan request indefinitely

He said: “It is good for members to go home and spend time with their families because when we come back in September, it is going to be a whole lot of job considering the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the budget.

“Although this is a general directive from the leadership of the House, those who may be excused may be the Finance Committee for the purpose of looking at the MTEF.

“Even at that, the leadership wants everybody to go home, spend time with your family and be more focused when we come back.”

Join the conversation

Opinions